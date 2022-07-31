SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,190 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment were worth $2,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $614,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $378,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 88.7% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 53,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after buying an additional 25,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SEAS. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $94.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded SeaWorld Entertainment to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.33.

SEAS opened at $47.73 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.14. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $76.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 2.15.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 690.93% and a net margin of 18.25%. The company had revenue of $270.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.57) EPS. SeaWorld Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total transaction of $164,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,129 shares in the company, valued at $7,151,478.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

