SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 9,094 Shares of ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI – Get Rating) by 28.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,094 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.06% of ChemoCentryx worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CCXI. Pictet Asset Management SA purchased a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx in the 4th quarter worth about $58,453,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in ChemoCentryx by 1,663.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,228,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306,776 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,184,000. Sofinnova Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 6,040.6% in the 4th quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 731,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,624,000 after acquiring an additional 719,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx in the 4th quarter valued at $23,746,000. Institutional investors own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of ChemoCentryx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.43.

In other news, Director James L. Tyree sold 3,863 shares of ChemoCentryx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.66, for a total transaction of $99,124.58. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,081.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCXI opened at $23.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.75 and a beta of 1.81. ChemoCentryx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.11 and a 12 month high of $42.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.33.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $5.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 million. ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 47.24% and a negative net margin of 514.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.43) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ChemoCentryx, Inc. will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It offers TAVNEOS (avacopan), an orally administered selective C5aR inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with severe active anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis.

