SG Americas Securities LLC Buys Shares of 11,840 SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,200,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $134,352,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 848,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,942,000 after purchasing an additional 276,650 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 799,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,512,000 after purchasing an additional 231,855 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $20,024,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 380.0% during the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 212,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,830,000 after purchasing an additional 168,499 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:XBI opened at $81.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.91 and its 200-day moving average is $82.33. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1-year low of $61.78 and a 1-year high of $136.61.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

