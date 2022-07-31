SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 68.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 233 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 517 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVR in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVR in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVR in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVR in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of NVR in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVR stock opened at $4,393.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 2.68. NVR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3,576.01 and a 1-year high of $5,982.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4,231.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4,588.28.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $123.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $126.82 by ($3.17). The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 47.99% and a net margin of 15.63%. NVR’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $82.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 536.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 4th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NVR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of NVR to $4,580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of NVR from $4,100.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of NVR from $4,900.00 to $4,330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4,577.50.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

