SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,717 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 851 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TXRH. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,822,670 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $151,664,000 after acquiring an additional 114,538 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,394,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $124,510,000 after acquiring an additional 32,906 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,210,296 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $108,055,000 after acquiring an additional 18,116 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,199,409 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $107,083,000 after acquiring an additional 3,274 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,079,028 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $96,337,000 after acquiring an additional 12,327 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Texas Roadhouse

In related news, insider Hernan E. Mujica sold 2,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total value of $156,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,197,757.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Curtis Warfield purchased 3,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.03 per share, for a total transaction of $238,802.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,112,471.86. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Hernan E. Mujica sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total transaction of $156,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,260 shares in the company, valued at $1,197,757.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Texas Roadhouse Trading Down 0.7 %

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TXRH shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Roadhouse has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.91.

NASDAQ TXRH opened at $87.22 on Friday. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a one year low of $68.58 and a one year high of $97.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.93.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 24.11%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.14%.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names. As of December 28, 2021, it operated 566 domestic restaurants and 101 franchise restaurants.

