SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.06 Million Stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) by 120.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,272 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,979 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Masimo were worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Masimo during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Masimo in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Masimo by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 218 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Masimo by 74.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 228 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Masimo in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Masimo Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of MASI stock opened at $144.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.36 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $135.68 and its 200 day moving average is $153.10. Masimo Co. has a 12 month low of $112.07 and a 12 month high of $305.21.

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. Masimo had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The company had revenue of $304.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Masimo’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MASI shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Masimo from $175.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Masimo in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Masimo from $160.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Masimo from $205.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Masimo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.60.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

