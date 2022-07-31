SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.09 Million Stock Position in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) by 103.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,106 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,228 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in DT Midstream during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in DT Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in DT Midstream in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DT Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DT Midstream stock opened at $55.03 on Friday. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.63 and a 12 month high of $59.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.09.

DT Midstream ( NYSE:DTM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.04). DT Midstream had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 36.13%. The business had revenue of $215.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.37 million. As a group, analysts predict that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th were issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DTM. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on DT Midstream from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays raised DT Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on DT Midstream from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.33.

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

