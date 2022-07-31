SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Position in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,082 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,219 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LOGI. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Logitech International during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Logitech International by 85.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Logitech International during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, swisspartners Ltd. purchased a new position in Logitech International during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000.

Get Logitech International alerts:

Insider Activity at Logitech International

In related news, Director Patrick Aebischer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.36, for a total transaction of $613,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,674.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of LOGI stock opened at $56.71 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.57. Logitech International S.A. has a 52 week low of $49.70 and a 52 week high of $111.15. The company has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.95.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.11. Logitech International had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 29.97%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Logitech International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.9742 per share. This represents a yield of 1.8%. This is a positive change from Logitech International’s previous annual dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LOGI has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Logitech International from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Logitech International from CHF 84 to CHF 68 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital lowered shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Logitech International from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Logitech International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.