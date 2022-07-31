SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN – Get Rating) by 174.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,926 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Silgan were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Silgan by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Silgan by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Silgan by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 9,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Silgan by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Silgan by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 164,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,644,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SLGN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Silgan from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Silgan in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Silgan in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.89.

Silgan Stock Performance

Shares of SLGN stock opened at $44.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.10 and a 52 week high of $46.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.32.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. Silgan had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Silgan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.22%.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

Featured Stories

