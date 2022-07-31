Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) Price Target Cut to $80.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by JMP Securities from $125.00 to $80.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a maintains rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on SSTK. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Shutterstock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Shutterstock from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $76.00.

Shutterstock Stock Performance

Shutterstock stock opened at $56.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.53. Shutterstock has a 1 year low of $50.04 and a 1 year high of $128.36.

Shutterstock Dividend Announcement

Shutterstock ( NYSE:SSTK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $206.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.17 million. Shutterstock had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 22.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Shutterstock will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.34%.

Insider Activity at Shutterstock

In other Shutterstock news, Director Paul J. Hennessy purchased 10,000 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.47 per share, for a total transaction of $564,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,758,136.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Shutterstock news, Director Deirdre Mary Bigley sold 426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.59, for a total transaction of $25,811.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $577,301.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul J. Hennessy acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.47 per share, with a total value of $564,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,758,136.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 35.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shutterstock

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Shutterstock by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 87,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,650,000 after buying an additional 17,721 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 405.3% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 17,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 14,357 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shutterstock during the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

Shutterstock Company Profile

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides quality content, and creative workflow solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

