Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) PT Lowered to $70.00

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $100.00 to $70.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Shutterstock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Shutterstock from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on Shutterstock from $125.00 to $80.00 and set a maintains rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Get Shutterstock alerts:

Shutterstock Stock Performance

Shares of SSTK opened at $56.50 on Wednesday. Shutterstock has a 52-week low of $50.04 and a 52-week high of $128.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.71 and its 200-day moving average is $75.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.22.

Shutterstock Dividend Announcement

Shutterstock ( NYSE:SSTK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.12). Shutterstock had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 22.22%. The business had revenue of $206.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Shutterstock will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is presently 40.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Paul J. Hennessy bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.47 per share, with a total value of $564,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 31,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,758,136.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Deirdre Mary Bigley sold 426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.59, for a total value of $25,811.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,301.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul J. Hennessy acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.47 per share, for a total transaction of $564,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,758,136.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Shutterstock by 94.3% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,087,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,237,000 after buying an additional 527,928 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Shutterstock by 247.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 345,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,817,000 after buying an additional 246,149 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in Shutterstock by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 723,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,435,000 after buying an additional 147,405 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Shutterstock by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,132,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $198,495,000 after buying an additional 138,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in Shutterstock by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 351,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,719,000 after buying an additional 121,311 shares in the last quarter. 66.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shutterstock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides quality content, and creative workflow solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Shutterstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shutterstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.