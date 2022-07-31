Signaturefd LLC Acquires Shares of 790 iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Savior LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 13,158.3% in the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the first quarter worth $208,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the fourth quarter worth $168,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the first quarter worth $231,000.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of EWZ opened at $29.02 on Friday. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a one year low of $25.22 and a one year high of $39.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.44 and a 200 day moving average of $32.13.

About iShares MSCI Brazil ETF

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

