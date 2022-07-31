Signaturefd LLC Has $26,000 Stock Position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Get Rating) by 36.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HACK. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 147,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 62,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,832,000 after purchasing an additional 4,995 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 85,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,242,000 after purchasing an additional 7,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $568,000.

NYSEARCA:HACK opened at $48.13 on Friday. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a one year low of $43.20 and a one year high of $67.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.05.

