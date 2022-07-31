Signaturefd LLC Has $27,000 Stock Holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) by 107.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 355 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in AECOM were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in AECOM by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,362,541 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $569,493,000 after purchasing an additional 64,032 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in AECOM by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,854,196 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $298,122,000 after purchasing an additional 47,823 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in shares of AECOM by 135.7% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,780,644 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $292,433,000 after buying an additional 2,176,952 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AECOM by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,769,961 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $136,906,000 after buying an additional 32,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AECOM by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,344,808 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $104,021,000 after buying an additional 205,000 shares during the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ACM opened at $72.00 on Friday. AECOM has a 1 year low of $60.74 and a 1 year high of $79.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.41.

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.05. AECOM had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 1.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that AECOM will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 5th. AECOM’s payout ratio is currently 41.10%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ACM shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of AECOM from $92.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price target on shares of AECOM in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of AECOM in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of AECOM from $88.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AECOM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.75.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services for governments, businesses, and organizations in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

