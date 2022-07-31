Signaturefd LLC Sells 343 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Signaturefd LLC lowered its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Get Rating) by 66.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RPG. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 673.1% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF stock opened at $166.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.89. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $141.18 and a 12-month high of $223.10.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.