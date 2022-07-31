Simplex Trading LLC Has $988,000 Stake in ProShares UltraShort Lehman 7-10 Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:PST)

Simplex Trading LLC lifted its stake in ProShares UltraShort Lehman 7-10 Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:PST – Get Rating) by 91.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,236 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,904 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC owned 0.87% of ProShares UltraShort Lehman 7-10 Year Treasury worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Lehman 7-10 Year Treasury in the first quarter valued at approximately $309,000.

Get ProShares UltraShort Lehman 7-10 Year Treasury alerts:

ProShares UltraShort Lehman 7-10 Year Treasury Price Performance

Shares of ProShares UltraShort Lehman 7-10 Year Treasury stock opened at $18.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.74. ProShares UltraShort Lehman 7-10 Year Treasury has a fifty-two week low of $15.43 and a fifty-two week high of $21.58.

About ProShares UltraShort Lehman 7-10 Year Treasury

ProShares UltraShort 7-10 Year Treasury seeks daily investment results, which correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 7-10 Year U.S. Treasury Index. The Barclays Capital 7-10 Year U.S. Treasury Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities, which have a remaining maturity of between seven and 10 years, are non-convertible and are denominated in the United States dollars, are rated (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by S&P) and are fixed rate.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort Lehman 7-10 Year Treasury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort Lehman 7-10 Year Treasury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.