Simplex Trading LLC Sells 9,626 Shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT)

Simplex Trading LLC decreased its stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT – Get Rating) by 41.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,626 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC owned about 0.14% of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NUGT. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $921,000. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA NUGT opened at $31.13 on Friday. Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares has a 52-week low of $26.88 and a 52-week high of $82.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.53.

