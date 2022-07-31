Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Shares Bought by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) by 59.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,809 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,873 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIRI. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 295.0% during the 4th quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. 11.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SIRI. StockNews.com downgraded Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Sirius XM in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Sirius XM from $7.60 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.07.

Sirius XM Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $6.68 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.26. The stock has a market cap of $26.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.92. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $5.69 and a one year high of $6.88.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 15.90% and a negative return on equity of 49.74%. Sirius XM’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sirius XM Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.022 per share. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.47%.

Sirius XM Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

