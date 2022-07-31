SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) CFO Purchases $75,862.50 in Stock

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) CFO Ken Rizvi acquired 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.85 per share, for a total transaction of $75,862.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 125,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,237,461.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of SGH stock opened at $19.62 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.53. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.10 and a 12-month high of $37.25. The company has a market capitalization of $980.84 million, a P/E ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.34.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. SMART Global had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 48.23%. The company had revenue of $462.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SGH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. TheStreet raised shares of SMART Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of SMART Global from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of SMART Global from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in SMART Global in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in SMART Global in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in SMART Global by 100.0% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in SMART Global by 162.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in SMART Global in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors own 52.61% of the company’s stock.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets in the United states, Brazil, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platforms Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules for desktops, notebooks, servers, and smartphones; embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products.

