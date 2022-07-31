Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its stake in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,782 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $2,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Sonoco Products by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,837,000 after acquiring an additional 5,976 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 89,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,609,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 24,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 212,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,311,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the period. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

Sonoco Products Price Performance

Shares of Sonoco Products stock opened at $63.49 on Friday. Sonoco Products has a twelve month low of $51.52 and a twelve month high of $67.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.84.

Sonoco Products Announces Dividend

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 28.33% and a net margin of 6.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is 45.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Sonoco Products to $73.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. TheStreet raised Sonoco Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com raised Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Sonoco Products from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Sonoco Products to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.57.

Insider Transactions at Sonoco Products

In other news, COO Rodger D. Fuller sold 1,898 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total transaction of $118,681.94. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,241,139.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Profile

(Get Rating)

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment round and shaped rigid paper containers; metal and peelable membrane ends and closures; thermoformed plastic trays and containers; printed flexible packaging; and global brand artwork management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.