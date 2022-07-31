Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 260,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,341 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Sorrento Therapeutics worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 3,534.1% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 116,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 113,090 shares in the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC grew its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 101.5% during the 1st quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 54,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 27,200 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Sorrento Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Collective Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 87,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 19,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donald L. Hagan LLC grew its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 86,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 13,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 21st.

SRNE stock opened at $2.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.33. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $9.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage and commercial biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, viral, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutic by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugate, as well as bispecific antibody approach; and Sofusa, a drug delivery technology that deliver biologic directly into the lymphatic system.

