South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) Shares Purchased by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in South Jersey Industries were worth $560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 0.6% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 54,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in South Jersey Industries by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in South Jersey Industries by 49.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in South Jersey Industries by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in South Jersey Industries by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

South Jersey Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:SJI opened at $34.28 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 0.67. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.75 and a twelve month high of $35.32.

South Jersey Industries Dividend Announcement

South Jersey Industries ( NYSE:SJI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $824.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.67 million. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 4.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.25.

About South Jersey Industries

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

