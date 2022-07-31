Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Shares Purchased by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,730 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPLK. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Splunk by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,824 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after buying an additional 4,821 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Splunk by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,826 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after buying an additional 5,105 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Splunk by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 98,028 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,344,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Splunk in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Splunk in the fourth quarter valued at $269,000. Institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SPLK. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Splunk in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Splunk in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Splunk from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Splunk from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Splunk from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.48.

SPLK stock opened at $103.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Splunk Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.63 and a 52-week high of $176.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $97.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.31 and a beta of 1.35.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The software company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.42. Splunk had a negative net margin of 41.20% and a negative return on equity of 396.11%. The company had revenue of $674.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.84) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -4.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Splunk news, insider Shawn Bice sold 31,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total transaction of $2,747,352.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,680 shares in the company, valued at $9,095,846.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Shawn Bice sold 31,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total transaction of $2,747,352.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,095,846.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total transaction of $77,774.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 130,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,477,792.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

