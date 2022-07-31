SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Shares Acquired by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,182 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 21.7% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 23,128 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 4,123 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the first quarter worth $32,030,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 6.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 18,899 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 16.5% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,720 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the first quarter valued at $208,000. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPSC stock opened at $119.76 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.73. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.41 and a 52-week high of $174.42. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.30 and a beta of 0.78.

SPS Commerce ( NASDAQ:SPSC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The business had revenue of $109.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SPSC shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $210.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SPS Commerce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.50.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

