State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires 3,305 Shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,305 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.05% of PacWest Bancorp worth $2,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PACW. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in PacWest Bancorp by 446.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in PacWest Bancorp by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PACW. Wedbush lifted their target price on PacWest Bancorp to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James lowered PacWest Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered PacWest Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on PacWest Bancorp to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on PacWest Bancorp to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.89.

PacWest Bancorp Stock Performance

PACW opened at $28.03 on Friday. PacWest Bancorp has a 12-month low of $25.48 and a 12-month high of $51.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.45.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.05). PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 35.95%. The business had revenue of $358.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

PacWest Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.04%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Monica L. Sparks bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Monica L. Sparks bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul W. Taylor purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $200,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 42,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,050,000 in the last three months. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

