State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires 4,372 Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,487 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,372 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.08% of Cogent Communications worth $2,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CCOI. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,679,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Cogent Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,174,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cogent Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,862,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in Cogent Communications by 412.5% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 20,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 16,733 shares during the period. 86.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total transaction of $142,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,989,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 950 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total transaction of $57,684.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,887 shares in the company, valued at $782,498.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total value of $142,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,989,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,120 shares of company stock worth $608,398. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CCOI shares. TheStreet cut shares of Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.80.

CCOI opened at $63.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.36. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.16 and a 1 year high of $80.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.70 and a beta of 0.29.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $149.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.10 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 5.15% and a negative return on equity of 6.39%. Cogent Communications’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 550.01%.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

