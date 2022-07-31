State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires 6,275 Shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,275 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.09% of Cytokinetics worth $2,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CYTK. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 3,287.6% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,489,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445,969 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Cytokinetics by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 759,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,625,000 after purchasing an additional 332,610 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,976,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Cytokinetics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,951,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,604,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,727,000 after purchasing an additional 214,005 shares in the last quarter.

Cytokinetics Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CYTK opened at $42.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.15 and a beta of 1.18. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $27.81 and a fifty-two week high of $49.41. The company has a quick ratio of 9.33, a current ratio of 9.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cytokinetics ( NASDAQ:CYTK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 million. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 163.01% and a negative net margin of 396.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 82.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.66) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total value of $394,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 409,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,131,759.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total transaction of $394,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 409,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,131,759.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 13,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total transaction of $525,071.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 168,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,309,873.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 85,487 shares of company stock worth $3,545,217. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $71.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $54.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $50.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cytokinetics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.73.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

