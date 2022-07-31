State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires 6,742 Shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,742 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.07% of Sonos worth $2,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SONO. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sonos during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,525,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Sonos during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Sonos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Sonos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,186,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Sonos by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 91,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. 91.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Sonos news, insider Matthew O. Siegel sold 202,945 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total value of $3,906,691.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,339 shares in the company, valued at $1,315,525.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Matthew O. Siegel sold 202,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total transaction of $3,906,691.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,339 shares in the company, valued at $1,315,525.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total value of $1,236,893.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 727,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,797,002.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 269,992 shares of company stock worth $5,182,219. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sonos stock opened at $22.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.88. Sonos, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.43 and a 12 month high of $42.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.60.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $399.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.40 million. Sonos had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 7.83%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Sonos, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Sonos from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Sonos from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. TheStreet cut shares of Sonos from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Sonos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

