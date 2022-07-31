State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys 11,206 Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) by 82.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,786 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,206 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Upstart were worth $2,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Upstart by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in Upstart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $516,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Upstart by 240.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Upstart by 7,328.6% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 121,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,891,000 after purchasing an additional 119,530 shares during the period. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Upstart by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the period. 59.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UPST. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Upstart from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Upstart from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Upstart from $70.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Upstart from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Upstart from $44.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.69.

Insider Activity at Upstart

Upstart Stock Performance

In other news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total value of $604,650.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 412,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,647,344.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 41,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,333,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,969,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total transaction of $604,650.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 412,983 shares in the company, valued at $16,647,344.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 80,050 shares of company stock worth $5,312,469. 18.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UPST opened at $24.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.03 and a 200 day moving average of $76.63. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.42 and a fifty-two week high of $401.49.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $310.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.13 million. Upstart had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 20.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 155.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

