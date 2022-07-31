State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys 51,933 Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Get Rating) by 41.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,471 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,933 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $2,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Under Armour during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Under Armour by 46.6% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Under Armour in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Under Armour in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Under Armour by 66.2% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the period. 36.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Under Armour Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UA opened at $8.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 1.38. Under Armour, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.22 and a 1 year high of $23.00.

Insider Transactions at Under Armour

Under Armour ( NYSE:UA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter. Under Armour had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 16.20%.

In other news, Director David W. Gibbs bought 25,000 shares of Under Armour stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.60 per share, with a total value of $240,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

