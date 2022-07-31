State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Cuts Stake in RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,007 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.23% of RPT Realty worth $2,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in RPT Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of RPT Realty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in RPT Realty by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of RPT Realty during the fourth quarter worth $159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on RPT Realty from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut RPT Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho decreased their price target on RPT Realty from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on RPT Realty in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on RPT Realty from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, RPT Realty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

NYSE RPT opened at $10.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.18. RPT Realty has a 12-month low of $9.25 and a 12-month high of $14.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $925.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.51.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $56.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.80 million. RPT Realty had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 26.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. Research analysts expect that RPT Realty will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.25%.

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

