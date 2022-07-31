State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Cuts Stock Position in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,566 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.20% of Safety Insurance Group worth $2,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SAFT. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAFT opened at $86.55 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.74. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.40 and a 12 month high of $99.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.30.

Safety Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SAFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $195.00 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. Safety Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.94%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Safety Insurance Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

In other Safety Insurance Group news, Director Peter J. Manning sold 2,000 shares of Safety Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.93, for a total value of $181,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $454,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

