State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Decreases Stock Holdings in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its stake in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,437 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,949 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.05% of Air Lease worth $2,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 138.1% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 974 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Leuthold Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Air Lease in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. 86.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Air Lease alerts:

Air Lease Stock Performance

NYSE:AL opened at $37.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of -27.49 and a beta of 1.86. Air Lease Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.75 and a fifty-two week high of $50.99.

Air Lease Announces Dividend

Air Lease ( NYSE:AL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $596.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.83 million. Air Lease had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a positive return on equity of 7.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Air Lease Co. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th were given a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 6th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -54.81%.

Insider Activity

In other Air Lease news, Chairman Steven F. Udvar-Hazy bought 3,000 shares of Air Lease stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.60 per share, for a total transaction of $106,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,204,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,882,264.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Air Lease from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.67.

About Air Lease

(Get Rating)

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Air Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.