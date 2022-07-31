State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Decreases Stock Holdings in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its stake in shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,906 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.08% of Avista worth $2,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AVA. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avista by 121.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Avista during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avista during the 1st quarter worth $144,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avista during the 4th quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Avista in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AVA stock opened at $42.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.58. Avista Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.73 and a fifty-two week high of $46.90.

Avista ( NYSE:AVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $448.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.01 million. Avista had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 10.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Avista Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.81%.

In other Avista news, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 7,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $335,588.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 130,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,737,512. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Mizuho increased their price target on Avista from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th.

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

