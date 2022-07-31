State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Decreases Stock Holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,870 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Victoria’s Secret & Co. worth $2,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VSCO. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 10,416.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, Violich Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the first quarter valued at about $200,000. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:VSCO opened at $36.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 12 month low of $26.14 and a 12 month high of $76.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion and a PE ratio of 6.01.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. ( NYSE:VSCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 138.53%. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $77.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $71.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Victoria’s Secret & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.45.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

