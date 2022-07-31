State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Decreases Stock Holdings in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its holdings in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,998 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $2,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Human Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 35,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 1.8% during the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 24,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Virtu Financial by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 5.4% in the first quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 18,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in Virtu Financial by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 50,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on VIRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Virtu Financial from $37.50 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $36.00 to $37.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $28.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Virtu Financial to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.07.

Insider Activity at Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial Stock Up 0.7 %

In related news, COO Brett Fairclough sold 50,000 shares of Virtu Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total transaction of $1,462,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 27,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $804,024. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Virtu Financial news, EVP Stephen Cavoli sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total value of $576,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 143,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,126,377.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Brett Fairclough sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total transaction of $1,462,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 27,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $804,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $2,905,500. 42.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ VIRT opened at $23.33 on Friday. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.90 and a 52-week high of $38.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.55 and a 200-day moving average of $29.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.88 and a beta of -0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $357.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.90 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 39.13%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

Virtu Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is 32.43%.

Virtu Financial Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company, provides data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

