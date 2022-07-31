State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.70 Million Holdings in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its stake in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,799 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 9,771 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.12% of ODP worth $2,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODP. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ODP in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in ODP in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in ODP in the 4th quarter valued at about $364,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in ODP in the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in ODP by 433.3% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,714 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,830 shares during the period. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
ODP Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of ODP opened at $36.30 on Friday. The ODP Co. has a 12 month low of $28.85 and a 12 month high of $48.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.70 and its 200-day moving average is $40.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of ODP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th.
About ODP
The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company operates in two divisions, Business Solutions and Retail. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services, cleaning and breakroom supplies, technology services, copy and print services, and office furniture products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ODP (ODP)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/25 – 7/29
- Procter’s Earnings Start To Show Weakness In Q4
- The One Question You Have to Ask Before Investing in INTC Stock
- Home Depot: A Beautiful Boring Stock to Navigate a Bear Market
- Could CRISPR Therapeutics be a Moonshot Hiding in Plain Sight?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for ODP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ODP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.