State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.71 Million Stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,939 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 13,782 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.10% of Iovance Biotherapeutics worth $2,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 422.5% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 4,441 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IOVA opened at $11.65 on Friday. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.18 and a 52-week high of $27.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.61 and a 200 day moving average of $13.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 0.47.

Iovance Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:IOVA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.00 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.51) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on IOVA. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $44.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.10.

In other Iovance Biotherapeutics news, Director Merrill A. Mcpeak purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.84 per share, for a total transaction of $68,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,826. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

