State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.73 Million Holdings in Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,174 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,908 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Crane were worth $2,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kalos Management Inc. grew its holdings in Crane by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 5,843 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Crane by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 375 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Crane by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 8,410 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in Crane by 5.4% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,539 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Crane by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,688 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Crane alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CR. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Crane from $137.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Crane from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Crane from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crane presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.60.

Crane Price Performance

Shares of CR opened at $98.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.58. Crane Holdings, Co. has a 1-year low of $82.14 and a 1-year high of $114.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $864.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.76 million. Crane had a net margin of 17.56% and a return on equity of 22.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Crane Holdings, Co. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crane Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.95%.

Crane Profile

(Get Rating)

Crane Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has four business segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, Payment & Merchandising Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.