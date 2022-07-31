State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.74 Million Stock Position in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,139 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,978 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.11% of United Natural Foods worth $2,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UNFI. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its stake in United Natural Foods by 291.9% in the 1st quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in United Natural Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in United Natural Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in United Natural Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

UNFI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on United Natural Foods from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on United Natural Foods from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Natural Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.57.

UNFI opened at $42.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.03. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.83 and a 52-week high of $57.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.93 and its 200-day moving average is $41.11.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.09 billion. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 0.83%. United Natural Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

