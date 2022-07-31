State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.76 Million Stock Position in The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,132 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.24% of The Liberty Braves Group worth $2,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oak Family Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Liberty Braves Group by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 89,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 18,268 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group during the first quarter worth $643,000. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 6.3% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 8,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Boyar Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 978.5% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 4,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

In other The Liberty Braves Group news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.05 per share, for a total transaction of $26,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,500 shares in the company, valued at $455,875. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $89,180.

BATRK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of The Liberty Braves Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of The Liberty Braves Group in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Liberty Braves Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Liberty Braves Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:BATRK opened at $27.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.66. The Liberty Braves Group has a twelve month low of $23.34 and a twelve month high of $31.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 98.82 and a beta of 0.90.

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $23.00 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that The Liberty Braves Group will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, various assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed-use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

