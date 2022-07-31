State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.81 Million Stake in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,902 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Change Healthcare were worth $2,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Change Healthcare during the first quarter worth $90,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Change Healthcare by 5,400.0% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Change Healthcare by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in Change Healthcare by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in Change Healthcare by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 4,188 shares during the period. 96.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Change Healthcare alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CHNG shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Change Healthcare from $25.75 to $27.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Cowen set a $27.75 price objective on Change Healthcare in a research note on Monday, June 20th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Change Healthcare in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Change Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Change Healthcare from $25.75 to $27.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Change Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of CHNG opened at $24.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. Change Healthcare Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.97 and a 52-week high of $24.68.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $920.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $902.86 million. Change Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 12.91% and a negative net margin of 1.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Change Healthcare

(Get Rating)

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology company, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Change Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Change Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.