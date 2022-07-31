State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Increases Stock Holdings in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,279 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,263 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.09% of PagerDuty worth $2,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in PagerDuty by 20.7% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in PagerDuty during the first quarter worth $377,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new stake in PagerDuty during the first quarter worth $227,000. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PagerDuty in the first quarter valued at $325,000. Finally, AMI Asset Management Corp raised its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 8.3% in the first quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 152,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,204,000 after buying an additional 11,676 shares during the period. 89.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PD. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on PagerDuty from $49.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on PagerDuty from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on PagerDuty in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their target price on PagerDuty to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on PagerDuty in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.35.

In other news, Director Elena Gomez sold 25,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $629,904.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $460,777.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Elena Gomez sold 25,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $629,904.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $460,777.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total value of $2,110,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 37,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,969.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 161,954 shares of company stock worth $4,392,181. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PagerDuty stock opened at $25.93 on Friday. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.72 and a 52 week high of $50.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.79 and a beta of 1.12.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 41.92% and a negative net margin of 38.83%. The firm had revenue of $85.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

