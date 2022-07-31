State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Invests $2.69 Million in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 190,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,691,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.11% of Brandywine Realty Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 100,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,417,000 after buying an additional 3,707 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 4,510 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 78,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 32,945 shares during the last quarter.

BDN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Brandywine Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th.

Shares of BDN opened at $9.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.87. Brandywine Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.85 and a fifty-two week high of $14.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 93.51, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 0.96%. The company had revenue of $124.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Brandywine Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.13%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 760.08%.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

