State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Invests $2.69 Million in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 100,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,693,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.09% of Privia Health Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Privia Health Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 77.2% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Privia Health Group in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Privia Health Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. 63.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PRVA opened at $36.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.89. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.99 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.03 and a beta of 0.72.

Privia Health Group ( NASDAQ:PRVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.15. Privia Health Group had a negative return on equity of 47.87% and a negative net margin of 19.80%. The business had revenue of $313.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.36 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

PRVA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Privia Health Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Privia Health Group in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Privia Health Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Privia Health Group from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Privia Health Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.30.

In other Privia Health Group news, CEO Matthew Shawn Morris sold 77,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total transaction of $2,280,274.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,580,343.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Matthew Shawn Morris sold 77,534 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total value of $2,280,274.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,580,343.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Bartrum sold 10,000 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $250,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,284,788.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 613,327 shares of company stock worth $19,443,342 in the last three months. Insiders own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

