State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Makes New Investment in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 81,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,716,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.12% of Weatherford International as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Weatherford International by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,731,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,164,000 after buying an additional 243,648 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Weatherford International during the 4th quarter worth $4,274,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 105.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 282,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,818,000 after acquiring an additional 144,645 shares during the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 288.1% during the 4th quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 174,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,841,000 after acquiring an additional 129,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 433.3% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 122,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,399,000 after acquiring an additional 99,625 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

WFRD stock opened at $23.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.02. Weatherford International plc has a 12-month low of $13.82 and a 12-month high of $40.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67.

Weatherford International ( NASDAQ:WFRD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.02). Weatherford International had a negative net margin of 11.04% and a negative return on equity of 36.94%. The company had revenue of $938.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $933.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Weatherford International plc will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Weatherford International in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Weatherford International from $43.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th.

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. It offers artificial lift systems, including reciprocating rod, progressing cavity pumping, gas, hydraulic, plunger, and hybrid lift systems, as well as related automation and control systems; pressure pumping and reservoir stimulation services, such as acidizing, fracturing, cementing, and coiled-tubing intervention; and drill stem test tools, surface well testing, and multiphase flow measurement services.

