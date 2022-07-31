State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Raises Holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,274 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.23% of Shenandoah Telecommunications worth $2,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 16.7% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 807,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,016,000 after purchasing an additional 115,729 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the first quarter worth $202,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 44.8% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 28,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 8,814 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 11.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 40,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the first quarter worth $238,000. 55.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on SHEN. Raymond James lowered shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.67.

In other Shenandoah Telecommunications news, President Christopher E. French bought 11,670 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.43 per share, for a total transaction of $250,088.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 212,096 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,545,217.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, President Christopher E. French bought 10,400 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.37 per share, with a total value of $201,448.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 200,426 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,882,251.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 22,557 shares of company stock worth $461,875 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company's stock.

NASDAQ:SHEN opened at $22.30 on Friday. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 12 month low of $17.06 and a 12 month high of $53.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.39.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $64.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.72 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 378.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. Its Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky, via hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand, fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand, and fixed wireless network services under the Beam brand name.

