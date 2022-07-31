State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Reduces Position in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,729 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,755 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.05% of AXIS Capital worth $2,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in AXIS Capital by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in AXIS Capital by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,347 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in AXIS Capital by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Get AXIS Capital alerts:

AXIS Capital Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of AXS stock opened at $50.49 on Friday. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $44.49 and a 1-year high of $61.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.85.

AXIS Capital Announces Dividend

AXIS Capital ( NYSE:AXS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.21. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 11.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AXS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of AXIS Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.

About AXIS Capital

(Get Rating)

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AXIS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXIS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.