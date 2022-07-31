State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Reduces Stake in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its stake in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,756 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.07% of American Equity Investment Life worth $2,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEL. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the 4th quarter valued at $22,212,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 1,183.3% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 598,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,275,000 after buying an additional 551,410 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the 4th quarter valued at $12,708,000. Lakewood Capital Management LP grew its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 1,726,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,183,000 after buying an additional 135,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 155.3% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 139,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,447,000 after buying an additional 85,140 shares in the last quarter. 95.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AEL opened at $37.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 52 week low of $27.12 and a 52 week high of $44.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.61.

American Equity Investment Life ( NYSE:AEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.03). American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 26.35%. The firm had revenue of $147.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 84.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AEL shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut American Equity Investment Life from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of American Equity Investment Life from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

