State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 4,737 Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,737 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Beacon Roofing Supply worth $2,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BECN. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 6.7% during the first quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT raised its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 2.6% in the first quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 961,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,980,000 after purchasing an additional 24,628 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 10.2% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the 1st quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply during the 1st quarter valued at $663,000.

Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock opened at $60.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.70. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a one year low of $45.71 and a one year high of $65.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Beacon Roofing Supply ( NASDAQ:BECN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 26.21%. Equities analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $74.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $67.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $66.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.38.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, bought 103,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.73 per share, with a total value of $5,999,936.63. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,859,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,843,495.67. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

